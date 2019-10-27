Houle, Clifton "Buddy" TROY Clifton "Buddy" Houle died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 17, 2019, he was 49 years old. Born in Troy, he was a life-long resident. Buddy was the much loved son of the late Mary Houle Kenney; stepson of Thomas V. Kenney, Jr.; and stepbrother of Sara Kenney Neff. Additionally, he leaves behind his aunt, uncles, cousins and many good friends. In accordance with Buddy's wishes, there will be no visiting hours and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019