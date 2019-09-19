Clinton J. "Jack" Milner Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton J. "Jack" Milner Jr..
Service Information
A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc
4898 New York 81
Greenville, NY
12083
(518)-966-8313
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc
4898 New York 81
Greenville, NY 12083
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church
1728 Helderberg Trail
Berne, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Milner, Clinton J. "Jack" Jr. WESTERLO Clinton J. "Jack" Milner Jr., 79, lost a valiant battle with heart disease on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, with his loved ones at his side. He leaves behind the love of his life for over 40 years, his faithful wife, NancyQuay Milner; his children, Linda, Martin, Anna, John, and Joshua. Also left to mourn their "Bonus Dad", Jennifer Fredrickson, and Heather (Steven) Kanoza. He was Pa to ten grandkids, and one great-granddaughter. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. in the Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1728 Helderberg Trail, Berne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1728 Helderberg Trail, Berne, NY, 12023; or to the South Berne Congregational Christian Church, 101 Church Rd, Berne, NY, 12023; or to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl Street, Albany, NY, 12202. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.