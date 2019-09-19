Milner, Clinton J. "Jack" Jr. WESTERLO Clinton J. "Jack" Milner Jr., 79, lost a valiant battle with heart disease on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, with his loved ones at his side. He leaves behind the love of his life for over 40 years, his faithful wife, NancyQuay Milner; his children, Linda, Martin, Anna, John, and Joshua. Also left to mourn their "Bonus Dad", Jennifer Fredrickson, and Heather (Steven) Kanoza. He was Pa to ten grandkids, and one great-granddaughter. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. in the Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1728 Helderberg Trail, Berne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1728 Helderberg Trail, Berne, NY, 12023; or to the South Berne Congregational Christian Church, 101 Church Rd, Berne, NY, 12023; or to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl Street, Albany, NY, 12202. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019