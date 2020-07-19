Wheaton, Clyde Samson III SCHENECTADY Clyde Samson Wheaton III, "Sam," 70 of Schenectady, passed away on July 11, 2020, at the Albany Stratton VA Hospital in Albany. Sam was born in Corning, N.Y. on October 5, 1949. He joined the Army during the Vietnam War and earned two Purple Hearts, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Sharpshooter Badge. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 27 years. He was also president of the APWU Schenectady Area Local 234. He was an avid Rolling Stones fan and had gone to 97 of their concerts. Through his life he was also an avid bowler and will be missed by his bowling community. Sam is survived by his children, Cindy Couse (Donnie Couse), Patricia Shackelford, Sam Martin, and Crystal Dudley (Jeremy Dudley); his siblings, Sharon Swartz (Larry Riggerello), Stephen Wheaton (Donna), and Bonnie Burdick (Charles Moore); grandchildren, James and Nicholas Couse, Lucy and Mason Dudley; and good friend Stephen Pecoraro. He was predeceased by his brother Billy Wheaton. A private burial will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the National Center for PTSD, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Ave., NW Washington, DC 20420.