Winne, Clyde Jr. FEURA BUSH Clyde Winne Jr., 85 of Feura Bush, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Albany on March 31, 1934, he was the son of the late Clyde Winne Sr. and Gladys (Rarick) Winne. Clyde was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School, SUNY Cobleskill and Cornell University. He retired from Key Bank as senior vice president. Clyde was an avid bowler, having rolled several 300 games, enjoyed golf, cross country skiing and loved to travel. He was a member of Normanside Country Club and was a previous winner of their Senior Golf Tournament. Clyde was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Sally (Wyckoff) Winne. Survivors include his sons, Kevin Winne (Terry) and Joel Winne (Elaine); their mother, Joan (Rupert) Winne; siblings, Jean Briscoe (Dave) and the late Paul Winne (Brenda); stepchildren, John Peck (Jan), Catherine Strothenke (Gary) and the late Edward Peck (Donna); grandson, Caleb Winne (Jaclyn); great-granddaughter, Allison; step-grandchildren, Therese Brigham, Philip and Danielle DiLorenzo and extended step-family. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, August 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Onesquethaw Cemetery, Clarksville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Onesquethaw Fire Dept. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box E, Clarksville, NY, 12041. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019