Phinizy, Coles Harison Jr. NEW YORK, N.Y. It is with heavy hearts "here, there, and everywhere," that we announce the death of Coles Harison Phinizy Jr., who passed on October 13, 2020, after nearly a decade-long battle with cancer. Coles was born in Edgewood Arsenal, Md. on May 24, 1945, to Helen Adams Phinizy and Coles Phinizy, a senior editor and writer for Sports Illustrated (both predeceased). In 1963, Coles graduated from The Hill School, a National Merit Scholarship winner, then Berkeley College, Yale University in 1967, and Columbia Law School in 1971. During law school, he served in the U.S. National Guard. Later, he practiced law for over 40 years as an attorney for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, working on many superfund cases, including Love Canal. By his classmates and colleagues, he is well-remembered for his sense of humor and compassion. For 44 years, he was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Carol Ann Nehring, and a co-conspirator with her "in sickness and in health" for solving the New York Times crossword puzzle each day. For 75 years, he was the gently teasing and adoring older brother to his sister, Catherine Adams Phinizy, and for 30 years, the wise-cracking political lampooner to her husband, John Walter Parys. A devoted birder, nature enthusiast, and baseball fan, he was a loving and supportive father to his son Pelton Adams Phinizy; his daughter-in-law Dorit Feith Phinizy; and his son Alexander Charles Phinizy; as well as an incredibly proud "Pop-Pop" to his two grandsons, Dale Hudson Phinizy and Felix Rowan Phinizy. During his long bout with cancer, he was ever grateful to family and friends for the comfort and support they provided him. At a future time, memorial services will be held with family only, but phone calls and correspondence are welcome at his home in New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Fresh Air Fund in New York City or The Phinizy Center for Water Sciences in Augusta, Ga.