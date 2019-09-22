Phillips, Colette CANTON, Ga. Colette Phillips, 94, a nearly lifelong resident of upstate New York, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019, in Canton, Ga. Born on Dean Street in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Francis A. Sr. and Florence (Doherty) O'Mara. Colette had a long career with the New York Telephone Company, retiring in 1988. While her children were of school-age, Colette was active in St. James Parish in the Rosary Society, the Columbiettes and a member of the Greater Capital Region Business and Professional Women's League. In her later years, she was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. She was predeceased by two husbands, John Murphy and Thomas Phillips; her two brothers, Donald and Francis O'Mara; and a sister, Marie Russo. She is survived by her three daughters, Patricia (Jeff Cleek), Kathy (John Glassford) and Lisa Marie (Bob Ruede). She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass to be celebrated on Thursday, September 26, at 9:30 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, 10 Lodge St., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019