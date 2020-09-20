Hedrick, Colin D. CASTLETON Colin D. Hedrick, 86 of Castleton, passed away on September 17, 2020, at home. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Ivan and Alice Hedrick. Colin was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed wood carving and spending time at his camp on Sacandaga Lake. He was a World War II Army veteran having honorably served. Colin was a former roofer, was very well respected in the industry and worked on some of the largest buildings in the Capital District. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia Hedrick. He is survived by his son Shawn Hedrick; daughter, Michelle Christie (James Gooley); grandson, David (Elizabeth) Christie; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicholas. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.