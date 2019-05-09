Kenneally, Colin J. ALBANY Colin J. Kenneally, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019. Colin was born in Albany on January 9, 1944, the son of the late Marvin and Veronica Andress Kenneally. He was a graduate of Russell Sage College, and later Albany Law School, where he received his Juris Doctorate. Colin was passionate about his work as both a private attorney, and a public defender in Albany County. He was always quick with a smile and had a great sense of humor. He was a gentle soul, who loved time with his family and friends. A communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, Colin was proud of his faith. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Marvin Kenneally. Survivors include his wife, Susan Kenneally; three sons, Colin (Tracey) Kenneally, Sean (Kelly) Kenneally and Joseph Kenneally; his daughter Heather (Mirek) Kenneally; five stepsons, John (Debbie) McCarthy, Eric (Tracey) McCarthy, Patrick McCarthy, Christopher McCarthy, and Kyle (Michelle) McCarthy; and many beautiful grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place in the Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. where friends and family are welcome to share and honor in Colin's memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019