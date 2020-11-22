Campbell, Colin M. RENSSELAER Colin M. Campbell, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends at home on Friday, November 20, 2020. Colin was born in Albany, was raised in Rensselaer and resided in Castleton for over 30 years. He moved back to Rensselaer four years ago. He was employed by the N.Y.S. Comptroller's Office, retiring in 2015 after 32 years of dedicated service. Colin was an avid musician, enjoying playing the guitar, singing and going to concerts. He had a love for adventure including going on cruises with his wife, camping with his family in the Adirondacks and traveling in his motor home every summer. He was the son of the late William and Jean Thomas Campbell; husband of Sharon E. Barrett Campbell; father of Graham Colin Campbell and Shannon Campbell; grandfather of Colin Gamello; and brother of Susan (Dan) Marvelli, Thomas (Nancy) Campbell, Georgiana (Joe) Schaller, Nancy (Jim) Frederick, Kellie (Frank) Archambeault, Jean (Andris Lapins) Muller and the late Beverly DiTomasso. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.J Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private on Wednesday for the immediate family only. Masks must be worn; social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contribution in his name may be made to the Rex Foundation, P.O. Box 219, San Anselmo, CA, 94979. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com