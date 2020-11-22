Campbell, Colin M. RENSSELAER Colin M. Campbell, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends at home on Friday, November 20, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.J Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private on Wednesday for the immediate family only. Masks must be worn; social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contribution in his name may be made to the Rex Foundation, P.O. Box 219, San Anselmo, CA, 94979. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com