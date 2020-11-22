1/
Colin M. Campbell
Campbell, Colin M. RENSSELAER Colin M. Campbell, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends at home on Friday, November 20, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.J Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private on Wednesday for the immediate family only. Masks must be worn; social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contribution in his name may be made to the Rex Foundation, P.O. Box 219, San Anselmo, CA, 94979. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Memories & Condolences

November 22, 2020
Colin was a very kind sweet person. I worked with him for many years. Always quick to stop and say Hello and chat for a few minutes.I am so sad to hear of his passing. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. The world has lost a great man.
Kate Schoyer
Coworker
November 22, 2020
I’ve worked with Colin for many years at the Comptrollers Office what a very nice man he was. Always tried to lift your spirits with a joke or two. My condolences to his family.
Janet Hall (McGrail)
Friend
November 22, 2020
Condolences.
Estella Murdock
Coworker
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Brian sheehan
Brian Sheehan
Family
November 22, 2020
Colin was a great guy to share a car ride with...impeccable musical tastes. A contribution was made to the REX foundation in his honor.
Neil
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Georgiana Schaller
November 22, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
a loved one
November 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Sharon and Graham and Shannon on the very sad passing of Colin. So sad he never got to visit us in Ireland. Marilyn and Eddie. Ireland
Marilyn Sheehan
Family
November 22, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of the passing of Colin. We have great memories of Colin from our visits state side. A lovely man who will be forever in our thoughts Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Emer and Paul Bowen
Family
