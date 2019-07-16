Weidner, Colin Michael TROY Colin Michael Weidner, 26 of Ballina Street, died suddenly on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born and raised in Rochester, he was son of Charles H. Weidner of Tucson, Ariz. and the late Susan M. Schunck Weidner; and stepson of Robyn Benson. He had resided in Troy since 2014 and was a graduate of Wayne Central High School in Ontario, N.Y. and earned his B.S. in aeronautical engineering from Clarkson University in 2014. Colin was employed for four years at Global Foundries and since December 2018 had been a project engineer for RW Gate in North Troy. He had an obsession with the sport of golf and was a member of the Country Club of Troy. He was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity, Epsilon Zeta Chapter at Clarkson. Survivors in addition to his parents include two sisters, Lindsey (Jackson) Kyle of Washington, D.C. and Julia A. (Matthew) Hoina of Cary, N.C.; and his paternal grandfather, Ralph Weidner of Virginia Beach, Va. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Eleanor and Lawrence Schunck; and paternal grandmother, Louise Weidner. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday, July 17, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Colin Michael Weidner to the National Wildlife Federation, 1100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA, 20190 or donate to https://support.nwf.org/page/9384/donate/1. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019