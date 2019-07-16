|
Weidner, Colin Michael TROY Colin Michael Weidner, 26 of Ballina Street, died suddenly on Friday, July 12, 2019. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Colin Michael Weidner to the National Wildlife Federation, 1100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA, 20190. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com/ notices/Colin-Weidner.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019