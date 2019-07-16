Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Colin Michael Weidner


1992 - 2019
Colin Michael Weidner Obituary
Weidner, Colin Michael TROY Colin Michael Weidner, 26 of Ballina Street, died suddenly on Friday, July 12, 2019. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Colin Michael Weidner to the National Wildlife Federation, 1100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA, 20190. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com/ notices/Colin-Weidner.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019
