Kennedy, Colleen Ann DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. Colleen Ann Kennedy, 60 of Deerfield Beach, Fla., passed away suddenly on July 25, 2020, at her residence. Born in Troy and raised in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Ruth McMahon Guire. She was a graduate of Cohoes High School, class of 1978. Colleen worked in property management for many years before retiring to Florida in 2009. She will always be remembered for her quick wit, generous nature, and love of cooking. Colleen was adventurous, traveling around the world alongside her longtime companion Mark Frament. The Adirondack Mountains remain home to many beautiful memories of her time spent camping with family and friends. Survivors include her daughter Kelly Ashby (Jason); son Ed Kennedy (Rachel); her siblings, James E. Guire, John Bonkoski (Sandy), and Sharon Lecce; her grandchildren, Rowan Ashby, Sonny Ashby, and Jack Kennedy, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother E. Dennis Guire. A private memorial service will be held in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club at adk.org
.