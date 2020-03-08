Leonard, Colleen Ann GLENMONT Colleen Ann Leonard, 75, of Glenmont, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Thursday night March 5, 2020, at St Peter's Hospital's Intensive Care Unit surrounded by her daughter and special friends. Colleen was the wife of the late James Leonard of Delmar; the mother of Shawn Colleen Snyder of Slingerlands (David Doyle,); daughter of the late Edward and Agnes Riley of New Port Richey, Fla.; and the sister of Rita Boufford of New Port Richey. She was the aunt of Fallon Sandler and Rachel Lawrence of Florida. Colleen was born in San Francisco and was a lifelong resident of the Capital Region. She attended Schenectady public schools and was a graduate of Albany Business College. She worked for many years at the New York Telephone Company until her retirement. During her retirement years, Collen loved to read, lounge by the pool, watch her favorite television shows, and have a glass or two of wine each night, but never before 10 p.m. as she always said. She leaves behind a number of special friends including Mary and Michael Snyder of Delmar, and Sharon Nasner of Voorheesville. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the ICU unit at St. Peters Hospital for their extraordinary compassion and excellent medical care. Calling hours will be held at the Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar on Tuesday March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Colleen's name to the St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020