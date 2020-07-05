Butler, Colleen RENSSELAER Colleen Butler (Pudgi), 63, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2020. She was born in Albany and spent many years living in Castleton. Colleen attended St. John's Academy and was a graduate of Van Rensselaer High School and the Albany Medical Center Nursing program. She was employed by various school districts in her over 25 year career as a L.P.N. Colleen loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends, annual Maine vacations, trips to Disney and great food. She was a compassionate person whose passion was caring for others. She was adored and loved by all who knew her. Daughter of Frank Weaver and the late Maureen Weaver; loving mother of Kyle and Allie Butler; grandmother of Arianna, Lola, Preston and McKenna; sister of Tim, Kathy, John and Frank Weaver; predeceased by Andrea and Joe Weaver, Patty Burgess. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Allie Butler, 1 Start Ave., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com