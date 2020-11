Purcell, Colleen F. TROY Colleen F. Purcell passed away on October 22, 2020, following a brief illness. The daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor Simmons Purcell, Colleen is survived by her siblings, Kevin Purcell of Troy, and Mary Anne Purcell and her partner Susan Goldfischer of Hudson, Mass.; nephews, Seth Stone of Glenmont, and Shawn Purcell of El Cerrito, Calif. All services will be private. Online condolences at ddpurcell.com