Houlihan, Colleen M. EAST BERNE Colleen M. Houlihan of East Berne died on Friday, October 30, 2020, after a courageous 16-year battle with COPD. She was born in 1944 to the late James and Cecelia (nee Manley) Mitchell in Rome, N.Y. and was raised in Camden, N.Y. (Oneida County). Colleen graduated from Camden Central School in 1961, where she later met her best friend Dennis and they married the next year. Colleen then started a career with the New York State Natural Beauty Commission, in Albany, "retiring" after seven years to raise their two sons at home in East Berne. In 1973, Colleen and Dennis founded Pavement Paintlines (a pavement marking business) which is still operated by their family. After retiring in 1995, Colleen and Dennis enjoyed the seasons in their homes in East Berne and South Daytona, Fla. Those who knew Colleen will remember her quick-witted humor that kept one on their toes. She had a kind and caring way, thinking of others first. Over the years she befriended many. She was known for her culinary wonders, from hearty meals to homemade fruit preserves; she would share these with elderly relatives and neighbors as her way of caring for them. A kind soul indeed, who will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband Dennis; her sons, Thomas of Medusa, and Patrick (Susan); and grandchildren, Liam and Alana of Anchor Point, Alaska; her brother Patrick (Nancy) Mitchell of Pine Bluff, Ark.; her sister Benita (Ben) Niciu of Camden, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Monica Kowalski. The family sends a very special thank you to Dr. Cozens, Meagan, Georgie and so many others of St. Peter's I.C.U. and Evelyn, Adette and Carlene of the Community Hospice, for the loving care they provided Colleen and who made her last hours so peaceful; and to the Helderberg Rescue Squad for the fine service. The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers, but due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. There will be a celebration of Colleen's life announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family is sure Colleen would appreciate a donation to a worthy cause of your choice.