Keegan, Colleen M. LOUDONVILLE Colleen M. Butler Keegan, 64 of Loudonville, wife of the late John J. Keegan, entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home in Loudonville with her loving family at her side. Born in Troy on July 16, 1955, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Kathryn Marie (Carlson) Butler. She was a secretary and administrative assistant, employed by the N.Y.S. Dept. of Probation and the N.Y.S. Dept. of Budget for several years and later by Blue Creek School in Latham for many years. One of her childhood passions was Irish dancing and she enjoyed teaching and watching it in her adult years. Colleen was a dedicated caregiver to multiple family members and sacrificed remarkably for their well being. Colleen's greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her cherished family and friends. Survivors include her loving son John D. (Marisa) Keegan; her adored grandsons, Jack and Liam Keegan; her dear brothers, Reverend Patrick J. Butler and John (Lynn) Butler; her sister-in-law M. Althea Keegan; and her cousin Margaret Murphy and many friends. In addition to her parents, Colleen was predeceased by her sister Sharon M. Butler. Due to continued concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Interment will be next to her husband in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy. Donations in memory of Colleen may be made to the ALS Center 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY, 12205 or to St. Edward the Confessor Church Outreach Fund, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 10, 2020.