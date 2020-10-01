Hello Rob and family.

Was so sad when I heard the news of Colleens passing.

She was a wonderful life long friend...Classmate, workmate and great person.....in every way.

My heart aches for all of you.

We always new Colleen was a fighter. Now she is at peace and no longer suffering.

Hold onto all the wonderful memories and her awesome smile.

Leland JD Armsby III



Friend