Maloney, Colleen JOHNSONVILLE Colleen Maloney, 54 of Marpe Road, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at St. Peter's Hospital. Born and educated in Cohoes, she was the daughter of Michelle Baker Borden of Cohoes and Colin Vandenburgh of Troy and stepdaughter of the late Charles Borden. Colleen has been employed for the past 14 years by Omnicare now CVS in Ballston Spa. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her children, grandchildren and her dogs. In addition to her mother she is survived by her longtime companion, William Burns; and her children, Crystal Reed (Kevin) of Cohoes, Jamie Hamilton (Marc) of Niskayuna and James Maloney (Crystal) of Loudonville. She is the sister of Dawn Vandenburgh of Green Island, Lisa Brennan of Virginia, Keith Vandenburgh of Waterford, Scott Vandenburgh of Cohoes and Laurie Vandenburgh of Albany. She is the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in West Hoosick Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com