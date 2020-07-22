DiCerce, Colleen Marie MECHANICVILLE Colleen Marie DiCerce, 61, lovingly known as Keen who was a former resident of Mechanicville, passed away on July 13, 2020. Colleen was the daughter of Carolyn McClements DiCerce of Mechanicville and the late Stephen N. DiCerce. Colleen was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy. She attended SUNY Brockport earning a bachelor's degree in political science, and continued her education attaining a master's degree from the University of Windsor, Ontario. Colleen moved to Washington, D.C. where she was employed as an intellectual property administrator at the firm of Roylance, Abrams, Berdo and Goodman. Colleen was a sports enthusiast and the N.Y. Yankees, Washington Capitals, and N.Y. Jets were among her favorites. She traveled extensively, spending a year studying abroad in Stirling Scotland, along with extended vacations in England, France, Italy and Greece. Colleen was also a patron of the arts and she was passionate about ballet, impressionism, and music. She is survived by her sisters, Janice D. Batchelor and Robin DiCerce-Cremen and spouse Stephen Cremen; her brother Stephen J. DiCerce and spouse Beth Miller DiCerce; nieces, Lauren Plansencia and spouse Gary Plasencia, and Jessica Cremen; nephews, Stephen N. DiCerce and Cole Cremen; and a large contingency of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Andrew Batchelor; and nephew Kyle Batchelor. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints on the Hudson, Stillwater with interment to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. During this extremely difficult time, friends are encouraged to visit devito-salvadorefh.com
to share condolences, memories and/or photos they may have of Colleen.