Bornhorst, Colleen Patricia Hannigan NORTH GREENBUSH Colleen Patricia Hannigan Bornhorst, 60 of Bloomingrove Drive, passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home under the care of hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of James G. Hannigan, Sr. of Wynantskill and the late Nancy Burt Hannigan and wife for 40 years of Daniel Thomas Bornhorst, Sr. She was a lifelong resident of North Greenbush. Colleen was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1977, Samaritan School of Nursing, Valedictorian, class of 1980, SUNY Utica, class of 1992 and Russell Sage College Graduate School, class of 2003. Colleen began her nursing career as a staff Registered Nurse at Samaritan Hospital in the intensive care unit. She then became the nurse manager of the progressive care unit. She transitioned to the role of senior clinical analyst in the information technology department. In this role she provided support for the clinicians and staff in all areas of the hospital and primary care network for the remainder of her career. Colleen was a mentor, role model and well respected by her peers, and the staff she supported. She was a past president and Lifetime Member of Wynantskill and Defreestville Ladies Auxiliary, past president and lifetime member of the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, a leader of Girl Scout Troop 033 and a communicant and member of the Altar Rosary Society of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Survivors in addition to her husband and father include two sons, Daniel (Emily) Bornhorst, Jr., Wynantskill and Benjamin (Allie) Bornhorst, Wynantskill; a daughter, Elizabeth (Benjamin) Petersen, Knoxville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Wyatt Bornhorst, Eliza and Hannigan Petersen; her siblings, James G. (Debra) Hannigan, II, Maureen Hannigan, Kathleen (John) Middleton, Janice (Sean) Kerwin, Kimberly Hannigan and Patrick Hannigan; her brother-in-law, Steven Brochu; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Joann M. Brochu; and her dog, Roper. Relatives and friends may call at St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill on Sunday, February 16, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. The family wishes, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in memory of Colleen Patricia Bornhorst to the North Greenbush Ambulance PO Box 99 Wynantskill, NY 12198 or St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue Wynantskill, NY 12198. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020