Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
43 Brookside Avenue
Wynantskill, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
43 Brookside Avenue
Wynantskill, NY
View Map
Bornhorst, Colleen Patricia Hannigan NORTH GREENBUSH Colleen Patricia Hannigan Bornhorst, 60 of Bloomingrove Drive, passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home under the care of hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Calling at St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, at 9:30 a.m. at church. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
