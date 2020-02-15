|
|
Bornhorst, Colleen Patricia Hannigan NORTH GREENBUSH Colleen Patricia Hannigan Bornhorst, 60 of Bloomingrove Drive, passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home under the care of hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Calling at St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, at 9:30 a.m. at church. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020