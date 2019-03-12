McAuliffe, Colleen R. LATHAM Colleen R. McAuliffe died peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Lou and Mark Swatling. Mary Lou and Mark provided much love and caring for their mother for 18 years. Colleen was born in Schenectady on October 28, 1926 to the late James Fitzpatrick and Sarah Mienatowski Galka. She married Joseph McAuliffe in 1948 and was married for 36 years until his passing in 1984. They resided in Albany before moving to Burden Lake in 1965. Colleen loved shopping, going to garage sales, and playing cards. In addition to Mary Lou and Mark Swatling she is survived by Valerie Carlson (Gary), Patricia Scalzetto (Gerry), Joseph McAuliffe (Karen), and James McAuliffe (Cindy). Survived by 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson Jerry Scalzetto. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Monique and Tiffany; and special friend Sherri DiNiovo. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Colleen's family Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206 with her funeral service to be held at 1 p.m. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, NY. Those wishing to remember Colleen R. McAuliffe in a special way may send a contribution to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, 405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2019