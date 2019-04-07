Houchen, Collin A. ALBANY Collin A. Houchen, 63, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 28, 1955, son of Joseph Houchen and Sylvia Thompson in West Indies, Jamaica. He is survived by his parents; his beloved wife, Olive Houchen; his children, Kurt Houchen, Amanda Houchen-Wilson (Deon); grandchildren, Alieka and Jayceon; sisters, Norma Thorpe (Cornell), Pansy Smith (Vernon); brother, Howard Thompson; aunts, Jennifer Allen and Ripley; brothers and sisters-in-law; his best friend, June Walker; a niece, and several nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019