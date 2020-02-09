Bursey, Collin Joseph DELMAR Collin Joseph Bursey, 91, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Collin served as a first sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a lieutenant in the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation, serving as a quartermaster and firearms instructor, where he was employed for nearly 39 years. Collin is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Betty Eustace Bursey; children, Colleen Harrigan (Paul), David Bursey (Julie), Jay Bursey (Deanna), and Megan Eichhorn (Mark); eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers, Floyd Bursey (Shirley), Lloyd Bursey (Dawn), and Hugh Bursey (Darla); and several nieces and nephews. A calling hour will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 10, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial with honors will be on Tuesday in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Burden Lake Conservation Association, LLC, P.O. Box 656, Averill Park, NY, 12018, or online at The BLCA.org. Please specify the Water Quality Fund for the 3rd Lake.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020