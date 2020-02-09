Collin Joseph Bursey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Collin Joseph Bursey.
Service Information
Durant Funeral Home Inc
741 Delaware Ave
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-455-9155
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
35 Adams Place
Delmar, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
35 Adams Place,
Delmar, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bursey, Collin Joseph DELMAR Collin Joseph Bursey, 91, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Collin served as a first sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a lieutenant in the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation, serving as a quartermaster and firearms instructor, where he was employed for nearly 39 years. Collin is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Betty Eustace Bursey; children, Colleen Harrigan (Paul), David Bursey (Julie), Jay Bursey (Deanna), and Megan Eichhorn (Mark); eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers, Floyd Bursey (Shirley), Lloyd Bursey (Dawn), and Hugh Bursey (Darla); and several nieces and nephews. A calling hour will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 10, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial with honors will be on Tuesday in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Burden Lake Conservation Association, LLC, P.O. Box 656, Averill Park, NY, 12018, or online at The BLCA.org. Please specify the Water Quality Fund for the 3rd Lake.

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.