Laboy-Talavera, Concepcion "Connie" GUILDERLAND Concepcion Laboy-Talavera, "Connie," 72, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 2, 1947, the daughter of Miguel and Iris Laboy in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Connie was proud of her heritage and had a passion for genealogy. Her name was Weixi meaning brave sun spirit. Connie very much lived up to that name in life and through her illness. She was a devoted, daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, kind hearted, fiery, sensible and fair. Connie leaves behind many cherished memories with her family. Connie loved the beach, trips back home to visit family and friends in Puerto Rico, going on cruises, crafting, and traditional Puerto Rican food. Her character was one of devotion and sacrifice - she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Irving Talavera Sr.; children, Kim Talavera-Brown (Wendell), Irving "Crazy Horse" Talavera Jr. (Jennifer "Sunshine"), and Justin "CIA" Talavera; grandchildren, Sonai "Tanama" Brown, and Wendell Brown Jr.; mother, Iris Laboy; her siblings, Miguel Laboy (Kim), Nelson Laboy, Louis Laboy, and David Laboy; brother-in-law, Wilson Talavera (Cathy); special cousin, Migdalia Williams; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Connie was predeceased by her father, Miguel; and her brother Julio. A ceremony to celebrate her life and Taino heritage will begin at 2 p.m. on December 22, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Calling hours will be from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to services. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 21, 2019