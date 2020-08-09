1/1
Concetta Abate
Abate, Concetta TROY Concetta Abate, 98 of Troy, passed away at her home, on Sunday morning, August 2, 2020. Born in Green Island, she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Elvira Morcone Pisaniello. Concetta lived in Troy for most of her life. Concetta attended Troy Public Schools. She was employed by Carhart Laundry and then by Marshall Ray Manufacturing, until retiring in 1971. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Concetta's passion was cooking the Sunday dinner for her family, something she loved doing. Besides her parents, and husband Samuel (2008), Concetta was predeceased by siblings: Mary Blizzard and Pat Pisaniello. She is survived by three children: Michael J. (Clara) Abate of Watervliet, Anthony S. (Linda) Abate of Troy and Anne E. (Doug) Jutton of Simpsonville, S.C.; a sister, Helen Laurenzo of Mechanicville; five grandchildren: Davide A. and Anthony W. (Laura) Abate, Stephen (Dana) and Daniel P. (Dora) Jutton and Rachel K. (Jacob) Comini; as well as five great-grandchildren: Lucas and Christian Abate and Maria, Colin and Jocelyn Jutton. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be conducted in the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave., Troy with Father John Provost officiating. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family invites those who wish to make a contribution in Concetta's memory to a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2020.
