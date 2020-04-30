Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Concetta "Connie" Calcagnino. View Sign Service Information Farone & Son Funeral Home 1500 Park St Syracuse , NY 13208 (315)-422-1911 Funeral 10:00 AM on the funeral home's website Funeral Farone & Son Funeral Home 1500 Park St Syracuse , NY 13208 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Calcagnino, Concetta "Connie" ALBANY Concetta "Connie" Calcagnino, 94, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, at the Teresian House Nursing Home, Albany. She was born in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Carmela (Formica) and Salvator Vecchio. She graduated from Assumption High School in Syracuse, and was employed as a secretary at Neil and Hyde Wholesale Dry Goods. She then assisted her husband, Nick, running the family business, DuRite Plumbing, for over 20 years. Upon retirement, Connie enjoyed traveling to such destinations as Italy, Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Florida. She spent her later years living at the Beverwyck Retirement Community, Slingerlands, making many friends and was known as the "life of the party." Connie's greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. She was the number one fan for their plays/musicals, martial arts, figure skating, and baseball games. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Nick Calcagnino; and sisters, Mary Watson and Jenny Paone. Connie is survived by her two daughters, Maryann Faratzis of Naples, Fla. and Jean (Michael) DiNapoli of Slingerlands; five grandchildren, John and Joe Faratzis of California, Marianne (Collin Jennings) of Cincinnati, Gina of New York City, and Nick of Boston; great-grandson Graydon Jennings; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, including, Jim Paone Jr., and Dave Muolo. Private funeral services, due to COVID-19 regulations, will be held on Saturday, May 2, at Farone & Son, Inc. Funeral Home followed by a Christian burial in Our Lady of Pompeii Church. Entombment will be in the family mausoleum in Assumption Cemetery. A live stream video will be available to view at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, on the funeral home's website. The family would like to thank The Teresian House Nursing Home for the loving care of their dear mother. Those wishing to remember Connie in a special way may contribute to The Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext, Albany, NY, 12203, or The of Central New York, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY, 13204.



