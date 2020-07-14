Commisso, Concetta ALBANY Concetta Commisso, 91 of Albany, while surrounded by her loving sons, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Teresian House. Concetta was born on February 26,1929 in Locri (Reggio Calabria), Italy to the late Giuseppina and Carlo Galluzzo. She left Italy at the age of 21 to come to America. Her life was devoted to her beloved sons and family. She was a strong woman who overcame many obstacles coming to a country where she had to adapt to a new life and culture. She will always be remembered for her kindness, etiquette, and ability to always find the good in people. Concetta was predeceased by her husband Vincenzo B. Commisso who passed away in 2013. She was the mother of Raffaele (Josephine), Charles (Rosa), and Frank (Castilia) Commisso of Albany; sister of Vincent (Anna) Galluzzo of Albany; sister-in-law of Domenico (Theresa) Commisso, and Rosetta Commisso, Siderno, Italy. Beloved Nonna to Tina (Gabriel) Barbato, Vincent P. (Rhiannon), Vincent C. (Ashley), Salvatore (Tina), Michael (Juliana), Vincent J. (Cristina) Commisso and Marisa (Makenzie) Weston. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Albany, Italy and Cleveland, Ohio. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Francesco Commisso; and her sisters-in-law, Lina Commisso Costanzo and Ida Commisso Pellegrino. The family would like to thank the staff at Teresian House for their compassionate care during Concetta's stay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 900 Madison Ave., Albany. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 9 a.m. To register to attend the visitation or Mass, please visit stvincentalbany.org
, click on Prayer and Spirituality, and complete the form under Mass and Communion Service Sign-up. Otherwise please arrive early to register. Due to current COVID-19 precautions, the family understands if you are unable to attend. Please keep them and Concetta in your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Teresian House Activities Fund, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit HansFuneralHome.com
