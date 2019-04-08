Ibbott, Concetta J. LANSINGBURGH Concetta J. Ibbott, 98, a Waterford native and longtime Lansingburgh resident died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Eddy Geriatric Center in Troy. Born in Waterford, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Maria Merolle Catallo. Concetta was employed for many years at the NYS Department of Transportation in Albany and prior to that at the former Montgomery Ward store in Menands. She enjoyed gardening and cooking and was an animal lover who especially adored her cats. She was the widow of the late William E. Ibbott who died in 1985. She is the sister of Thomas Catallo of Waterford, Sylvia Spring of Castleton, Leona Belrose of East Northport and the late Eva Clemons. She is the aunt of Karen and William Spring, Kevin Catallo, Michael and David Belrose, Robert and Bonnie Clemons. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. There will be no public calling hours. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. Thank you to the staff at the Courtyard at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center for their excellent care, compassion and kindness. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary