Sleasman, Concetta J. ALBANY Concetta Jennie Sleasman, 95 of Albany, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany on September 24, 1924, the beloved daughter of the late Josephine and Salvatore Sidoti. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Thomas F. Sleasman; her son, David Sleasman; her grandson, Paul Sleasman; and 10 siblings. Concetta is survived by her loving children, Thomas (Carol), Robert (Donna), daughter-in-law Theresa, John (Diane), Paul (Debra), and Susan (Robert); 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Angelina Dederick. "Nanny" will be greatly missed by all that were touched by her sweet, caring presence and love. Rest in peace Mom/Nanny, we all love you. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Concetta's family on Monday, February 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, February 11, at 8:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave. (Reverend John Bradley Way), Albany at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, Nanny had a special love for , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, donations in her name would be a true tribute to her. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020