1/1
Concetta LaLumia Randazzo
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randazzo, Concetta LaLumia HUDSON Connie passed quietly out of the world and into the hands of God on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at home with her family. She was born in New York City on Christmas Day of 1930. She was the widow of both Salvatore LaLumia (d. 1959) and Santo Randazzo (d. 2008). She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Connie was a wonderful cook, a gifted quilter, and a force of nature, full of life until the infirmity that took her away. She had a great faith, and love of God which she displayed even up to the time of her passing. She is survived by her three children and four grandchildren, whom she adored: daughter, Sophie LaLumia; sons, Joseph LaLumia and Vincent Randazzo, and his wonderful wife Susan; and grandchildren, Joseph Sabo, Kevin Randazzo, Isabella Randazzo and Jonathon Randazzo. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Her funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Church, 429 E. Allen St., Hudson, NY, 12534. The family will be on hand at the church from 10 - 11 a.m. to greet those choosing to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, or the Columbia Greene Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home
110 Geeen St
Hudson, NY 12534
(518) 828-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved