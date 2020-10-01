Randazzo, Concetta LaLumia HUDSON Connie passed quietly out of the world and into the hands of God on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at home with her family. She was born in New York City on Christmas Day of 1930. She was the widow of both Salvatore LaLumia (d. 1959) and Santo Randazzo (d. 2008). She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Connie was a wonderful cook, a gifted quilter, and a force of nature, full of life until the infirmity that took her away. She had a great faith, and love of God which she displayed even up to the time of her passing. She is survived by her three children and four grandchildren, whom she adored: daughter, Sophie LaLumia; sons, Joseph LaLumia and Vincent Randazzo, and his wonderful wife Susan; and grandchildren, Joseph Sabo, Kevin Randazzo, Isabella Randazzo and Jonathon Randazzo. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Her funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Church, 429 E. Allen St., Hudson, NY, 12534. The family will be on hand at the church from 10 - 11 a.m. to greet those choosing to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, or the Columbia Greene Humane Society.