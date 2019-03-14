Maloney, Concetta "Connie" COHOES Concetta T. "Connie" Maloney, 82, of Cohoes, beloved wife of over 65 years to William T. "Bill" Maloney of Cohoes, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded and in the loving comfort of her family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Matteo "Martin" Stravato and the late Lucia "Lucy" Faziola Stravato and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Connie's greatest joy was her family. She was an outstanding, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was involved in each one of her family member's lives in more ways than one. Connie was an outstanding cook and so loved the traditions of all of the holidays. Connie and Bill were attached at the hip and loved hosting Sunday dinners until they began to go to either Lisa or Carol's on Sunday's. Connie also loved listening to her favorite music, especially to Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra while housecleaning on Saturday mornings. Connie was also dedicated to her Church, devoted to her daily Rosary and to St. Theresa. She was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Beloved wife of Bill of Cohoes; devoted mother of Lisa Delaney of Waterford, Carol (Terry) Ratigan of Halfmoon, Patricia (Khalid) Dajani of Houston, Jennifer Maloney Swantek of Taylor, Texas, Michael (JoAnna) Maloney and Jack (JoAnne) Maloney, both of Cohoes, and Kevin (Deb) Maloney of Halfmoon; cherished "Grandma Connie" of Billy (Tiffany) Maloney, Christopher Maloney, Shawn Maloney, John Maloney, Thomas Maloney, Maggie Maloney, Nicholas Hopeck, Paul Hopeck, Kevin Maloney, Molly Maloney, Brian Maloney, Michael Maloney, Lindsey (Bill) Heslin, Noah Dajani, Adam Dajani and Aurora Swantek; adored "Gram" of Meredith Maloney and Laurel Maloney. Concetta's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the all of the nurses, physicians and staff at both the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's as well as at St. Peter's Hospital for their loving and compassionate care during this sudden and brief illness. Relatives and friends are invited to Concetta's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 25-115th St., Troy, and the interment which will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In keeping with Concetta's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to The Community Hospice Foundation, Gifts Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, in memory of Connie Maloney. Please express your online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary