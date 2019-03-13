Palmo, Concetta Patricia TROY Concetta Patricia Palmo, who would have been 94 this coming Saturday, died Sunday March 10, 2019,with her family at her side, at the Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy. Connie, a lifelong resident of Schenectady, was born on March 17, 1925. She was the daughter of Salvatore Franco and Elvira DeCerbo. She worked for over twenty years for the Schenectady County Department of Social Services from which she retired in 1983. Connie cared deeply for her family and had many friends. She was an active member of St Anthony's Church; the Sacred Heart League; an annual Feasta Worker and the former Northside Senior Citizens Center in Schenectady. Her family will miss her love, wonderful laugh, great Italian cooking and total support no matter what was happening in our lives. The Palmo family wishes to thank the nurses, CNA's and activities staff in unit B-1 at the Van Rensselaer Manor for the professional, kind and compassionate care which Connie received there. She was predeceased by Victor her husband of 64 years and her sisters Josephine DeMeo and Rachel Paone. Connie is survived by her son Dominick (Susan) of Orchard Park New York, her daughter Ellie DeBonis of Troy; five grandchildren Matthew (Amy), David, Laura, Daniel(Deanna) Michael(Megan), four great grand children Zachary, Nathan, Victor and Eloise; many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday at 11:30 am from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 9:30am to 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's memory to St. Anthony's Church Restoration Fund. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary