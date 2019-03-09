|
Saburro, Connie J. SCHENECTADY Connie J. Saburro, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A festive celebration of Connie's life, will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a service at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St., Schenectady. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's honor to the Animal Protective Foundation, at animalprotective.org or Sunnyview Hospital Foundation at givetosunnyview.org.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019