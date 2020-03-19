|
|
Anderson, Conrad E. REXFORD Conrad E. Anderson, 94 of Kingsway Manor and former Coburg Village resident in Rexford, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy while receiving care on Hospice service. He was born on January 23, 1926, in Mount Vernon, N.Y. and was the son of the late Ernest and Vilma Berg Anderson. Conrad was a graduate of Greenburgh High School in Greenburgh, N.Y. class of 1943 and New York University in 1950 with his B.S. in accounting where he was a former president of Beta Alpha PSI. He was an Army Air Force veteran having served honorably from 1943-1946. Conrad retired as the director of audits from New York Life Insurance Co, in Manhattan after more than 25 years. Earlier he had worked for various other companies in the accounting field. He enjoyed golfing and gardening. Conrad took great pride in assisting his mother during her lifetime since his dad died when he was nine years old. Conrad was a lifelong practicing Lutheran. He was a longtime member and treasurer of Trinity Lutheran Church in White Plains, N.Y. where he resided for over 44 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Ulla H. Andersson Anderson and Althea Jeffreys Anderson. He was the devoted father of Kim (Edward T. Swire, MD) Swire of Clifton Park; brother of the late Kenneth D. (the late Claire) Anderson; brother-in-law of the late Greta and Emil Dackenberg; and uncle of Kristine (Edward) Jackson, Keith David (Joann) Anderson and the late Kenneth D. Anderson, Jr. Graveside services will be held later in the spring in the Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 North St., White Plains, NY, 10605, Coburg Village, 1 Coburg Village Way, Rexford, NY, 12148 or to Kingsway Manor Activities Fund, 357 Kings Rd., Schenectady, NY, 12304. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020