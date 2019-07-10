Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conrad E. Lansing. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lansing, Conrad E. COLONIE Conrad E. Lansing, age 80 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019. Born on July 4, 1939, in Niskayuna, he was the son of the late Albert and Jennie Lansing. He was also predeceased by his brother, Edwin E. Lansing; and brother-in-law, Bill O'Brien. Conrad graduated from South Colonie High School in 1957. He worked most of his life for Pepperidge Farms and Freihofer's and was well liked and respected by all of his customers. In addition, he worked on the family farm. While growing up, he and his brother, Willie, spent many years tending the land and their horses: Maude and Dan. From plants and vegetables to Christmas Trees, Conrad was always happy to help. His outgoing personality and his keen sense of humor kept the customers coming in year in and year out. He loved cheering for the Dodgers, from starting in Brooklyn to currently in Los Angeles. He shared his passion for baseball by participating in Colonie Little League as a much loved coach and mentor for many years. He loved his English setter, Chucky, whom he saw as one of his kids. He was a huge fan of country music. He never missed an opportunity to play his harmonica and accompany other musicians. Conrad enjoyed many activities with his wife, Phyllis, including rides in the country, dining out with his brother Willie (Pat) at Ralph's Tavern and celebrating holidays with his sisters, Sharon (Chris) and June (Bill) for many years. He was an avid dancer, winning competitions with Phyllis, as well as with his sister, June and sister-in-law, Elsie. Conrad is survived by the love of his life, Phyllis Dybich, whom he married on New Year's Eve several years ago; his siblings, Dr. William (Pat) Lansing, Sharon (Chris) Senecal, June O'Brien, Albert (Donna) Lansing, Alberta (Leland) Sanford, Roland Ingram, and devoted sister-in-law, Elsie Lansing. He is also survived by his children, Robert Lansing, Kimberly Bialous, Timothy Lansing and Karen Miller; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Thursday, July 11, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with a committal service to be held in Memory Gardens. In memory of Conrad E. Lansing, contributions may be made to the Colonie Little League in care of the funeral home. To express condolences, please visit







