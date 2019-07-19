Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conrad E. Lansing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lansing, Conrad E. COLONIE Conrad E. Lansing, 80 of Colonie, went peacefully to rest on July 9, 2019. Conrad was one of eight children of Jenny Rosano Lansing and Albert Lansing. Growing up on the Lansing Farm, Conrad learned hard work and honesty. He had an infectious sense of humor and personality. Conrad graduated from Colonie Central High School. Upon leaving the farm, he met his first wife, Joan, who he loved until the day he died. Conrad and Joan had four children, who loved and adored him until his last breath, Kimberly Bialous (Tim) of New Hampshire, Karen Lansing-Miller (Steve) of Florida, Timothy Lansing (Kate) of Schenectady, and Robert Lansing of Maine. Conrad is survived by all of his children and eight grandchildren, Hope, Angelica, Timothy, Jennifer, Allyson, Megan, Gabrielle and Hannah. Conrad was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Jennie Rosano Lansing; his brother, Edwin Lansing; his nephew, William Lansing; and his beloved dogs, Buffy, Sandy and Chuckie. Conrad worked for many places during his life including the Farmer in the Dell, Freihofers, and lastly Pepperidge Farms, who he retired from. Conrad's love of baseball led him to be a life-long fan of the Dodgers, when they first started in Brooklyn, which transpired into him coaching at Colonie Little League. Conrad loved all sports including teams like the San Francisco 49rs for football and the Los Angeles Lakers for basketball. Conrad also loved country music like Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, George Jones, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and John Denver. Conrad is buried in Memory Gardens very close to both of his parents.



