Conrad W. Jurgens
Jurgens, Conrad W. HANNACROIX Conrad W. Jurgens, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a long illness. In 2000, Conrad retired after many years of service working for the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles. He was a member of the Northland Toy Club and the Coxsackie Seniors. Conrad was an expert craftsman of model cars that were sold around the world. In his younger years, Conrad enjoyed playing softball. He was a pitcher on the team and managed to pitch a perfect game. Conrad loved traveling and especially enjoyed flying in small aircraft. Survivors include his loving wife, Dorothy M. AuClaire Jurgens; children, William (Breck) Jurgens and Connie (Michael) Donnelly; grandchildren, Brandy Dufkin, David (Liz) Dufkin, Adam (Caitlin) Jurgens, Amanda (Nickolas) Quick; and seven great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Conrad to the Cornell Hook and Ladder, P.O. Box 400, New Baltimore, NY, 12124.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
