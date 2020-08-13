Kenny, Constance "Connie" A. VERO BEACH, Fla. Constance "Connie" A. Kenny, 73, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Troy, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Connie was born on March 4, 1947, to the late Harold and Anna Mae Prue. She was predeceased by her infant son, Sean, and her brother, John. She is survived by her loving daughters, Jude Kenny of Chicago, Ill, and Megan Ruggiero of Vero Beach, Fla.. She also left behind six beloved grandchildren: Allison (William) Balsam, Kara and Emma Partisano and Alexander, Christian, and Lilah Ruggiero; as well as many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. After graduating from Albany Medical College, Connie led a successful career in nursing for 52 years. She was a long-term employee at St. Peter's Hospital and Community Health Care before relocating to Vero Beach, Fla. where she continued her career working for both the Indian River County Health Department and the county jail. Connie worked hard to support her family, but her most rewarding job was at home. Strong, caring and committed, she enjoyed raising a loving family and following the journeys of her children and grandchildren. Beyond her duty as mother and nurse, she enjoyed working in her garden and traveling. Connie will be remembered by many, forgotten by few, and missed by all who knew her. The funeral is being held at 12 p.m. on August 15 at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 2000 20th St. in Vero Beach, Fla. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.





