Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Interment 12:00 PM St. Patrick's Cemetery Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Meyer, Constance A. WATERVLIET Constance "Connie" A. Morrow Meyer, 79, left us quietly and peacefully slipping away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home. She will be fondly remembered for her frankness, determination and sense of adventure. Like Frank Sinatra, Connie "did it her way." A Mom who taught her daughters the importance of independence and gave them the confidence to be curious, try new things, to get out into the world and discover. She endured many heartaches to do right for her girls. Connie was the last of four children born to Conrad and Gertrude Morrow. She spent her early and later years in Watervliet. Her adventurous nature led her all around the great USA. Treating her daughter Chris and her family to a fantastic trip to Hawaii in 1988. The unbelievably beautiful road trip she took with her youngest daughter Cindy in 1989, across Canada all the way to Alberta. Connie lived in Lady Lake, Fla. as a "Snow Bird" for 15 years, taking cruises, trips to the Keys, visited Alaska and traveled all around Florida with great friends from coast to coast. Connie loved camping and traveled to many different states camping with fun friends and family. She loved sitting around the campfire laughing, roasting smores, and telling stories. In her later years she spent her time at the lovely camp she created in East Berne at Woodstock Lake, N.Y. Connie loved playing cards and potluck suppers with girlfriends. Connie is survived by her two daughters, Christine (Ted) Piel of Denver, Colo. and Cynthia (late Pat) Madigan of Schaghticoke; her grandchildren, Ted Piel, Josh Piel, Tom Madigan, Clare Madigan and Henry Madigan. Her special sister-in-law but more like a sister, Sandra Morrow and several nieces and nephews. Her buds, Kaye Conroy and Cathy Favata. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Jackie, Dick and Jay. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 6 p.m. with Reverend Donald Rutherford officiating. Following cremation, Connie's ashes will be interred with her parents in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet on Thursday at 12 p.m. to which family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence book at







Meyer, Constance A. WATERVLIET Constance "Connie" A. Morrow Meyer, 79, left us quietly and peacefully slipping away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home. She will be fondly remembered for her frankness, determination and sense of adventure. Like Frank Sinatra, Connie "did it her way." A Mom who taught her daughters the importance of independence and gave them the confidence to be curious, try new things, to get out into the world and discover. She endured many heartaches to do right for her girls. Connie was the last of four children born to Conrad and Gertrude Morrow. She spent her early and later years in Watervliet. Her adventurous nature led her all around the great USA. Treating her daughter Chris and her family to a fantastic trip to Hawaii in 1988. The unbelievably beautiful road trip she took with her youngest daughter Cindy in 1989, across Canada all the way to Alberta. Connie lived in Lady Lake, Fla. as a "Snow Bird" for 15 years, taking cruises, trips to the Keys, visited Alaska and traveled all around Florida with great friends from coast to coast. Connie loved camping and traveled to many different states camping with fun friends and family. She loved sitting around the campfire laughing, roasting smores, and telling stories. In her later years she spent her time at the lovely camp she created in East Berne at Woodstock Lake, N.Y. Connie loved playing cards and potluck suppers with girlfriends. Connie is survived by her two daughters, Christine (Ted) Piel of Denver, Colo. and Cynthia (late Pat) Madigan of Schaghticoke; her grandchildren, Ted Piel, Josh Piel, Tom Madigan, Clare Madigan and Henry Madigan. Her special sister-in-law but more like a sister, Sandra Morrow and several nieces and nephews. Her buds, Kaye Conroy and Cathy Favata. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Jackie, Dick and Jay. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 6 p.m. with Reverend Donald Rutherford officiating. Following cremation, Connie's ashes will be interred with her parents in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet on Thursday at 12 p.m. to which family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close