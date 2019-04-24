Guest Book View Sign Service Information McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 (518)-273-0042 Send Flowers Obituary

Bailey, Constance GREEN ISLAND Constance "Connie" Bazar Bailey, 88, died peacefully in her home with her children beside her on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Bailey Sr., who died in 1998. Born in Ohio, daughter of the late Michael and Beatrice Viele Bazar, she had resided in Green Island most of her lifetime. Connie had been employed as a brake inspector at the former Bendix Corporation in Green Island for many years. She had been a very active communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island. She had worked as an election inspector in Green Island for decades, was a volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drives and was a die-hard N.Y. Mets and Giants fan. She was the devoted mother of Patricia Bailey Iannone of Latham, Kitrick Bailey of Green Island, Curt (Pam) Bailey of Troy and Donald (Malia) Bailey Jr. of Kinderhook; loving grandmother of Ray (Jamie) Iannone, Michael (Margaret) Bailey, Kevin (Tiffany) Bailey, Andrew Iannone, Olivia Keeler, Connor Bailey and the late Erin Bailey; great-grandmother of Christian Iannone, Alexander Bailey and Isabella Bailey; and sister of Gary (Maureen) Bazar and Patricia (Robert) Drozd. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Peter's Partners Home Visiting Services for the compassionate care given to Connie. Funeral services will be private. There will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made in memory of Connie to the Eddy Visiting Nurse and Rehab Association, c/o Northeast Health Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.









