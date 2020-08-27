1/1
Roulier, Constance E. BALLSTON SPA Constance E. Roulier, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Gateway House of Peace, after a long illness. Connie was born in Albany to the late Everett and Madeline Burton. Connie was a graduate of Albany High School. She had a long career as a waitress and banquet manager at Cordial Greens (Evergreen) Country Club, Sunset Banquet House and Casey's Banquet House. She also worked for the Albany County Department of Social Services. She planned and managed hundreds of weddings over the years and she especially loved working with the couples to make sure their wedding day was perfect. Connie is survived by her loving husband, John Roulier; her children, Lee (Michele) Levings, Laurie (Chris) Rienzo and Kristen Levings; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Deborah Morton and Chrissie Sowers; and her niece and two nephews. She was predeceased by her son William Levings. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the caring staff at Gateway House of Peace who helped make Connie's final days comfortable and peaceful. Services will be held privately. Those wishing to honor Connie in a special way are asked to make memorial donations to Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland St., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
