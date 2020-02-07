Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
Poestenkill Evangelical Lutheran Church
772 Round Top Road
Poestenkill, NY
Constance Horton Worthington Obituary
Worthington, Constance Horton WYNANTSKILL On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, the heavens gained a beautiful angel. Constance H. Worthington, 95 of Wynantskill, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the Poestenkill Evangelical Lutheran Church, 772 Round Top Rd, Poestenkill, with Pastor Judy Converse, officiating. To sign the guestbook, light a candle, or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
