Jorgensen, Constance Jean SARATOGA SPRINGS Constance Jean "Connie" Jorgensen, 86, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Berlin, Connie was the daughter of the late Harold and Martha (Packard) Jorgensen. She was a graduate of Berlin Central High School and later Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Troy. Following graduation, she was employed by Samaritan Hospital and then the V.A. Medical Center in Albany for five years before joining the U.S. Air Force, where she served as a nurse until her honorable discharge in 1976 with the rank of major. She then returned to V.A. Hospital in Albany where she continued to work as a nurse until her retirement in 1997. Connie loved skiing, especially at Mount Snow; was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and a fan of the University of Connecticut Women's Basketball team. She was a member of the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the Society of Air Force Nurses. Connie was the sister of the late Robert "Bobby" Jorgensen and is survived by two nieces, Dana Hockenbury of Jacksonville Beach, Fla. and Sharon Giglia of Marion, Mass.; one nephew, Todd Jorgensen of Middleburg, Fla.; grandnephew Joseph Hockenbury of Jacksonville, Fla.; and grandniece, Katherine Hockenbury of Jacksonville. Friends are invited to visit with Connie's family on Friday, August 30, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh. A graveside service with Air Force honors will immediately follow the visiting hours at 12:30 p.m. in the Berlin Baptist Cemetery, Berlin. For those wishing to remember Constance in a special way, please send a donation, in her memory, to the Society of Air Force Nurses, Inc., P.O. Box 681026, San Antonio, TX, 78268-1026 or at http://safn.org/ Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019