Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 Funeral service 8:15 AM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 Service 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church Homestead Street Albany , NY

Pogoda, Constance L. ALBANY Constance Louise Pogoda, 74 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, surrounded by God's angels. Connie, whose name means "Faithful" was a woman whose quiet strength revealed itself in the way she loved her family. Even though Connie suffered illness most of her life, she still maintained a lightness of spirit that was infectious. Though she kept much to herself, her smile and laughter could light up any room. She also knew how to give. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and everyone who came for Christmas got a stocking no matter how long she knew you. Connie shared all she had even when she had little. She taught her family generosity, tenacity, gentleness, and how to be a lady. Mother of Ann Malone, Theresa (Clifton) Mayfield of Houston, Texas, Katrina Pogoda, and Susan (Joseph) Bianchini. Grandmother of Luke and Quinn Malone, Zachary Helm, Mia Bianchini, Ava and Claire Mayfield, Joey and Rachel Pogoda; and great-grandmother of Ivy Pogoda. Preceding her in death were her husband Walter (Shiney) Pogoda Jr.; son, James Michael Pogoda; parents, Angelo and Angeline Della Cioppa; sister Lucille Monroe; and brother Gerald DellaCioppa. Connie leaves behind her beloved siblings, Michael, Christina and Elizabeth DellaCioppa and Mary Murdick. The family would like to express their gratitude for the Staff at 5 Brady Farrell and 5 McAuley at St. Peter's Hospital for all their gentle care. We also extend special gratitude to Christina DellaCioppa for all her love and care for her sister during her illness. Christina is a blessing. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 18, at 8:15 a.m. at Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany then to All Saints Catholic Church, Homestead Street, Albany at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, November 17, from 3-6 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at







