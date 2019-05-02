Senrick, Constance L. TROY Constance L. Senrick, age 66, passed away suddenly at her residence on April 29, 2019. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Walter and Lavina Albert. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Ken McKaig; and nephew John Avellino. Constance was currently employed as an adjudicator for the N.Y.S. Department of Labor. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Civil War history. She was a collector of all things Minion. She was a former member of the North Greenbush Elks. Constance is survived by her two sisters, Janice (George) Nugent and Viola McKaig; nieces, Marsha Deere, Mary Kay Avellino and Jennifer Alford; nephews, Kenneth McKaig Jr., Michael McKaig and Paul Novak; and also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be held in the Onesquethaw Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Constance's memory may be made to the or .
Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2019