Dick, Constance Lashar ALBANY Constance Lashar Dick, age 80, wife of the late George Dick, died September 26, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing Home in Albany. Constance was born in Binghamton, N.Y., to Mary Jewell Lashar and Conrad H. Lashar. She is survived by her three children, Cathy, Debbie, and Frank; as well as her stepchildren, Larry, Kathy, Betsy, Theresa, and Peggy. She was also blessed with ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Constance liked nothing better than visiting with or hearing news from her family. She often attended their sporting events and music concerts. Constance and George were both music teachers for much of their married life, but they were passionate participants in many plays, musicals, operas, and concerts, as actors, singers, and directors. They often sang in their church choir, which Constance continued at the Bethany Reformed Church in Albany. A memorial service will be held October 26, at Bethany Reformed Church, 760 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY at 1 p.m. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019