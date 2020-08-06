Mayo, Constance Louise BALLSTON SPA Constance Louise Mayo, 88, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020, at Saratoga Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Connie was born in Schenectady on October 13, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Mary Beach. In her early years, Connie enjoyed playing the accordion and was featured on radio in the late 1940s in Schenectady. Following her graduation from high school, Connie was proud to have secured a position in the payroll department at the General Electric Company where she would eventually meet John Mayo. Connie would go on to marry John in 1961 and together they would raise four children. Their marriage would endure for over 50 years until John's passing in 2013. Connie would later work at Rae Ray's Coffee Shop at 50 Wolf Road where she retired after more than 20 years. Connie enjoyed parties; time spent with family and friends and was never seen without her pocketbook. She was affectionately known as the "Pocketbook Lady" at Saratoga Center. Connie is survived by her sons, Duane (Lisa) of Ballston Spa, Greg (Yolanda) of Jacksonville, N.C. and Brad (Shirley) of Huntsville, Ala.; her daughter Judy Patrick of Troy; her grandchildren, Philippe Mayo of Colorado, Tony Mayo (fiance Austin) of North Carolina, Sydney (Joe) Passafume of Massachusetts, George (Janis) Patrick of Troy, Shawn (Nichole) Patrick of Rensselaer, Travis Patrick of Troy, Jonathan Patrick of Schenectady, and Christie Mayo (predeceased); and 10 great-grandchildren. Connie is also survived by her beloved sister, Barbara Horstmann; niece, Amy Miller and nephew CJ Horstmann; and great-nieces and nephews, Randy Miller, Elizabeth Horstmann, Bridget Horstmann, Carly Horstmann and Katiee Horstmann. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of the wonderful staff at Saratoga Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. They truly are dedicated to making each and every day as special as it can be for their residents. They all made a difference for Connie as she struggled to cope with Alzheimer's disease. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. We ask for your support with donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com